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Home / World News / No direct talks planned with US representatives in Islamabad: Iran

No direct talks planned with US representatives in Islamabad: Iran

Iran's Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its 'ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression'

Iran, Iran flag

Iran has ruled out direct talks with American government representatives in Islamabad and has opted for Pakistani mediation | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 6:48 AM IST

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Shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi touched down in Pakistan, his government made it clear that there would be no direct negotiations with American government representatives during this visit.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said on X that "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US." Instead, Baqaei said Pakistani officials would convey messages between the delegations.

Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its "ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression."  The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Pakistan United States

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 6:48 AM IST

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