Thursday, July 02, 2026 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Positive progress' in US-Iran talks, next round after Khamenei's funeral

'Positive progress' in US-Iran talks, next round after Khamenei's funeral

The US and Iran had signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia

US-Iran, Iran, US

Though the next date of talks was not announced, it was decided to continue discussions after the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | Image: Canva

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan on Thursday said its mediators, along with Qatar, concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in Doha and reported "positive progress" on various aspects of the MoU, with the two sides agreeing to further discussions.

The US and Iran signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators.

"Qatari and Pakistani mediators concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in Doha today (Thursday), with positive progress made on issues related to the aspects of the Islamabad MOU, building on the Lake Lucerne Summit," the Foreign Office said.

 

Though the next date of talks was not announced, it was decided to continue discussions after the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Parties have agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be set at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader," it said.

Also Read

US Vice President JD Vance

'Talks are going well': J D Vance on US-Iran negotiations in Qatar

US-Iran, Iran, US

US, Iran talks conclude in Doha, focused on Strait of Hormuz, frozen funds

Q&A with Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

Indian markets are not fragile; tepid Q1 earnings priced in: Radhika Gupta

donald trump, trump

US, Iran getting along very well, says Trump after meeting in Qatar

Ship, maritime

Hormuz normalisation unlikely anytime soon despite US-Iran agreementpremium

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for the last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

The burial ceremonies are slated to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6, and 7. The final burial ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on July 9.

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson also posted the same statement hours earlier.

Pakistan and Qatar are mediating talks between the two adversaries amid their posturing, tough talk, and attacks on each other.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

russia, ukraine, kyiv

Russian missile, drone attack on Ukraine kills 11, injures dozens

Venezuela earthquake, earthquake

Venezuela turns to private sector to fill state void in earthquake relief

AI, Artificial Intelligence

US govt in advanced talks with AI companies for voluntary model standards

Donald Trump, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman, Salman

How Iran war ignited a clash between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince

Micron

Chip-maker Micron announces $250 million investment in Trump Accounts

Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran Qatar Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIT Index TodayExide Share PriceTCS Infosys Share priceNifty IT Index TodayTyres Stock TodayFIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesWho is Puneet SharmaGold SIlver ETF Falling