Russia train crash: 9 coaches go off track, 7 among 70 seriously injured

Train 511 was travelling between Vorkuta in north-eastern Komi, above the Arctic Circle, and the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a distance of around 5,000 kilometres

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

As many as 70 people have sustained injuries after nine coaches from a passenger train went off the tracks in Russia's Komi Republic, RT News reported, citing Russian Railways.
According to the Russia-based news channel, seven people are reported to be in serious condition, but there have been no confirmed deaths so far.
Train 511 was travelling between Vorkuta in north-eastern Komi, above the Arctic Circle, and the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a distance of around 5,000 kilometres.
The derailment happened around 6:12 pm (local time), near the town of Inta, according to the railway authorities.
"Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene. Measures are being taken to assist passengers," Russian Railways said on Telegram.
"Information about the victims is being clarified. Traffic on the section has been suspended," it added.
Train 511 included a total of 14 carriages with 232 passengers on board, the railway operator said, as per RT News.
According to Russian Railways, the cause of the derailment may have been recent heavy rainfall.
Russian Railways has also set up a task force headed by General Director Oleg Belozerov to look into the derailment. Two recovery trains have been sent to the location, RT News reported.
The office of the North-Western Transport Prosecutor has launched a criminal investigation into the derailment.
Following the incident, the head of the Republic of Komi, Vladimir Uyba, has reportedly flown to the site of the incident.

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

