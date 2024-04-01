Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Smartphone giant Xiaomi's EV buyers face up to 7-month wait for car

On Sunday, co-founder and CEO Lei Jun, in a Weibo post said that it would open a second round of sales for the Founder's Edition, though he didn't specify the quantum

Xiaomi SU7, EV, Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi began allowing consumers to place orders for its SU7 electric vehicle sedan on Thursday, after it announced the prices of the car which started at $29,870. On Friday night, it said pre-orders hit 88,898 in the first 24 hours | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Xiaomi is advising would-be buyers of its new SU7 electric sedan that they could face an up to seven-month wait, its app showed on Monday, in a sign that the Chinese electronics maker is enjoying strong demand for its vehicle.
 
Xiaomi began allowing consumers to place orders for its SU7 electric vehicle sedan on Thursday, after it announced the prices of the car which started at $29,870. On Friday night, it said pre-orders hit 88,898 in the first 24 hours.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Checks by Reuters on Xiaomi's car app on Monday found that the firm is advising that delivery time for the company's standard SU7 model could take 18-21 weeks, the SU7 Pro model 18-21 weeks, while the most expensive model, priced at 299,900 yuan, will take 27-30 weeks.
 
As part of the campaign to kick off sales, Xiaomi also released two other special versions of the car called "Founder's Edition" that come with complimentary gifts, such as refrigerators. The first batch of 5,000 such cars were sold out immediately after it allowed consumers to place orders on Thursday.
 
On Sunday, co-founder and CEO Lei Jun, in a Weibo post said that it would open a second round of sales for the Founder's Edition, though he didn't specify the quantum.
 
He also said that during the ordering process for the Founder's Edition, Xiaomi identified and blocked some abnormal orders and those placed by scalpers.
 
Xiaomi built a Beijing factory capable of producing 200,000 cars annually before it had regulatory approval to start manufacturing in China. State-owned automaker BAIC Group disclosed in November it would make the cars for Xiaomi - at the same Xiaomi plant.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Xiaomi 14 with Leica optics launched in India, Xiaomi 14 Ultra tags along

Xiaomi 14 goes on sale with introductory offers, Ultra up for pre-reserve

Xiaomi 14 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC unveiled: Know specs

MWC: Xiaomi 14 series with Leica cameras unveiled, India launch on March 7

Xiaomi 14 series to launch globally on February 25: Know specs and more

BOJ survey finds less optimistic manufacturers, but happier service sector

India, South Korea, and Japan to stay busy with IPOs while China stalls

Researchers use caffeine, AI as ways to boost EV efficiency, trim costs

Destroyed Houthi drones over Red Sea and in Yemen, says US military

In setback to Erdogan, Turkey's Oppn makes huge gains in local election

Topics : Xiaomi Electric Vehicles China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon