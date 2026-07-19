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Home / World News / Musk's SpaceX in talks to provide computing power to Pentagon: Report

Musk's SpaceX in talks to provide computing power to Pentagon: Report

According to the ‌report, SpaceX employees have ​discussed plans to compete more directly with neocloud firms such ‌as CoreWeave by ​selling computing ‌capacity

SpaceX, Elon Musk

SElon Musk's ​SpaceX is in talks to provide ⁠the US Department of Defense with access to ‌data center capacity. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 12:07 AM IST
Elon Musk's ​SpaceX is in talks to provide ??the US Department of Defense with access to ‌data center capacity ​worth billions ​of dollars to run ​AI models, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with ​the matter. 
According to the ‌report, SpaceX employees have ​discussed plans to compete more directly with neocloud firms such ‌as CoreWeave by ​selling computing ‌capacity to AI customers at ‌lower ??prices. 
The discussions are ​ongoing and could still fall apart, WSJ reported. 
SpaceX and ​the Pentagon did not immediately respond ‌to Reuters requests for comment. ‌Reuters could not independently verify the report.   (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

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Topics : Elon Musk US Pentagon Pentagon

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First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 12:07 AM IST

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