Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Sri Lanka to repatriate bodies of Iranian sailors killed in US strike

Sri Lanka to repatriate bodies of Iranian sailors killed in US strike

Sri Lanka said on Wednesday it had recovered 84 bodies of Iranian sailors after the US submarine attack sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off Galle on the island's southern coast

Iran warship

Image Credit: AP

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka will repatriate the bodies of the Iranian sailors who were killed on IRIS Dena, the first Iranian ship that was torpedoed by the US, the Deputy Defence Minister said on Saturday.

Sri Lanka said on Wednesday it had recovered 84 bodies of Iranian sailors after the US submarine attack sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off Galle on the island's southern coast.

The ship had been returning to Iran from Visakhapatnam, India, where it had participatedin a naval fleet review exercise.

"The bodies are kept under refrigeration and action will be taken to send them back to Iran," Minister Aruna Jayasekera told reporters answering a query here on Saturday.

 

The government maintains that the situation has not improvedyet to try sending them by air or by sea.

Also Read

US Israel strike Iran

Pakistan, Saudi discuss security measures after Iran strikes in Gulf

FDA

US FDA vaccines chief Vinay Prasad set to leave his post next month

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

At least 41 killed, 40 wounded in Israeli airstrikes in eastern Lebanon

Donald Trump, Trump

Iran now 'loser of Middle East': Trump after Tehran apology to neighbours

Indian imports of Russian crude oil fell by only 3.5 per cent in 2025 at 1.73 million bpd from 2024, Kpler data showed

West Asia crisis: Govt asks ports to consider waiving charges, issues SoP

The magisterial inquiry and the post-mortem on 84 bodies were concluded in the southern port town of Galle on March 5. Eighty of the 84 were identified by the survivors.

The government announced on Saturday that at the Food Policy and Security Committee meeting, attention was given to the potential impact on the supply of essential commodities and food security from the war situation.

It was decided to maintain strategic stockpiles of essential food items.

Speaking in the north central town of Anuradhapura, the Food Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe said, "Until theend of April, we are assured of continued fuel supplies".

He saidthatcertain food items ofIranian origin might be replaced by those from Thailand.

"We have no big issues with food supplies. Our exports will get impacted, and we are in the process of taking action to overcome them," Samarasinghe said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RSP's Balendra 'Balen' Shah defeats Oli, set to form next govt in Nepal

RSP's Balendra 'Balen' Shah defeats Oli, set to form next govt in Nepal

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

Russian missile hits building in Ukraine's Kharkiv; 8 killed, 10 injured

Port cargo, port, trade, cargo

Shipper MSC to impose emergency fuel surcharge on cargo from March 16

emirates

Dubai says airport, Emirates to resume operations after Iran attack

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iran President apologises to neighbours, rejects US' 'surrender' demand

Topics : sri lanka United States Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayMWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance