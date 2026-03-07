Iran now loser of Middle East: Trump after Tehran apologises to neighbours

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran had become the “loser of the Middle East” after Tehran apologised to neighbouring countries amid ongoing tensions in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbours, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore.”

He added that the commitment came only after sustained military pressure from the United States and Israel.

“This promise was only made because of the relentless US and Israeli attack,” he wrote. Trump also claimed that Iran had attempted to expand its influence across the region.

“They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East,” he said.

“It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern countries,” Trump wrote.

Trump further claimed that several countries in the region had expressed gratitude to him. “They have said, ‘Thank you President Trump.’ I have said, ‘You’re welcome!’” he stated.