Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Strikes against Houthis to continue as ship attacks see no respite: Biden

Biden said the US would continue the strikes, even though so far they have not stopped the Houthis from continuing to harass commercial and military vessels

Smoke rises after airstrikes, Aleppo (Reuters)

Representative image

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US forces on Thursday conducted a fifth strike against Iranian-backed Houthi rebel military sites in Yemen as President Joe Biden acknowledged that the American and British bombardment had yet to stop the militants' attacks on vessels in the Red Sea that have disrupted global shipping.
The latest strikes destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the southern Red Sea and prepared to launch, US Central Command said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. They were conducted by Navy fighter aircraft, the Pentagon said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Biden said the US would continue the strikes, even though so far they have not stopped the Houthis from continuing to harass commercial and military vessels.
When you say working, are they stopping the Houthis, no. Are they going to continue, yes," Biden said in an exchange with reporters before departing the White House for a domestic policy speech in North Carolina.
Biden's comments followed another significant round of strikes Wednesday night, when the US military fired another wave of ship- and submarine-launch missile strikes against 14 Houthi-controlled sites. The strikes were launched from the Red Sea and hit 14 missiles that the command also had deemed an imminent threat.
His administration also has put the Houthis back on its list of specially designated global terrorists. The sanctions that come with the formal designation are meant to sever violent extremist groups from their sources of financing, while also allowing vital humanitarian aid to continue flowing to impoverished Yemenis.
Despite sanctions and military strikes, including a large-scale operation carried out by US and British warships and warplanes that hit more than 60 targets across Yemen, the Houthis keep harassing commercial and military ships. The US has strongly warned Iran to cease providing weapons to the Houthis.
For months, the Houthis have claimed attacks on ships in the Red Sea that they say are either linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports. They say their attacks aim to end the Israeli air-and-ground offensive in the Gaza Strip that was triggered by the Palestinian militant group Hamas' Oct 7 attack in southern Israel.

Also Read

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

IAF, Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023

US-led strikes on Houthi rebels draw attention back to war raging in Yemen

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint after US-British airstrikes on Yemen

US-UK airstrikes slow Iran from supplying weapons to Houthis, say officials

Iran condemns Pakistan's 'unbalanced and unacceptable' drone attack

Sense of urgency required to tackle climate crises, poverty: WB chief Banga

Will oppose Palestinian state in any postwar scenario: Netanyahu to US

Nato to start wargames with 90,000 officers in east European region

Ukraine starts to rebuild towns, cities even as war with Russia continues

But the links to the ships targeted in the rebel assaults have grown more tenuous as the attacks continue.
The attacks have targeted commercial shipping vessels transiting through the critical Bab el-Mandeb Strait that links markets in Asia and Europe since the Oct 7 attack by Hamas and Israel's subsequent war against the militant group in Gaza.
Separately, the US and its allies have formed Operation Prosperity Guardian to protect ship traffic, and currently warships from the United States, France and the United Kingdom are patrolling the area.
These strikes will continue for as long as they need to continue," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday, adding, I'm not going to telegraph punches one way or another.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US defence US airstrikes US drone strike Yemen UK govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon