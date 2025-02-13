Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Today is the big one: Reciprocal tariffs': US President Donald Trump

'Today is the big one: Reciprocal tariffs': US President Donald Trump

The prospect of a dramatic hike on tariffs could send shockwaves through the world economy, possibly depressing growth while also causing inflation to intensify

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he'll sign an order that increases US tariffs to the rates other countries charge on imports.

TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!! Trump posted on his social media site, Truth Social. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!  The prospect of a dramatic hike on tariffs could send shockwaves through the world economy, possibly depressing growth while also causing inflation to intensify.

Trump has maintained that such tariffs will help to create domestic factory jobs, but most economists say they would effectively be a tax increase on US consumers that would add to inflationary pressures.

The Republican president has openly antagonised multiple US trading partners over the past several weeks, levying tariff threats and inviting them to retaliate with import taxes of their own that could send the economy hurtling into a trade war.

 

Trump has put an additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports due that country's role in the production of the opioid fentanyl.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Error 404! 81% of Nifty 500 stocks dip below 200-DMA; market strategy here

Gold

Gold rises 10% in 2025 to $3,000 amid economic uncertainty from US tariffs

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

US tariffs will not go unanswered: EU chief vows tough countermeasures

The steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.

Tata Steel, SAIL: Outlook for Indian steel stocks on Trump tariff woes

US China flag, US-China flag

China files WTO dispute over Trump's tariffs, escalating trade tensions

He also has readied tariffs on Canada and Mexico, America's two largest trading partners, that could take effect in March after being suspended for 30 days.

On top of that, on Monday, he removed the exemptions from his 2018 steel and aluminum tariffs. And he's mused about new tariffs on computer chips and pharmaceutical drugs.

The European Union, Canada and Mexico have countermeasures ready to inflict economic pain on the United States in response to Trump's actions, while China has already taken retaliatory steps with its own tariffs on US energy, agricultural machinery and large-engine autos as well as an antitrust investigation of Google.

Trump has not specified how he defines the term reciprocal and whether his order would apply only to matching tariffs or to including other foreign taxes that he views as a barrier to exporting American goods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bain Capital

Buyout firms compete to acquire cybersecurity company Trend Micro: Report

asteroid

Asteroid threat grows: 300-foot rock has higher chance of impact in 2032

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Hamas to release more hostages as planned, easing ceasefire dispute

JP Morgan

'No chance for remote flexibility': JPMorgan CEO junks hybrid work requests

Munich car accident

Several injured after car drives into crowd in Munich; driver arrested

Topics : US tariff hikes Donald Trump tariff hike Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon