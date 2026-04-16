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Home / World News / Modi, Macron discuss West Asia, stress navigation freedom in Hormuz

Modi, Macron discuss West Asia, stress navigation freedom in Hormuz

On March 5, Modi and Macron had spoken over the phone, and discussed their "shared concerns" over the evolving situation in West Asia, and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy

Modi, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with France President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed the situation in West Asia, with both leaders emphasising the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X about his telephonic conversation with Macron, Prime Minister Modi said on Thursday, "We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond."  On March 5, Modi and Macron had spoken over the phone, and discussed their "shared concerns" over the evolving situation in West Asia, and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

 

The conflict in West Asia has now stretched to nearly 50 days.

"Received a phone call from my dear friend President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed on the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," Modi said in the post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi West Asia and the Gulf Emmanuel Macron US Iran tensions

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

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