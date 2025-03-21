Friday, March 21, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / What is CBP Home app, Trump's new tool for self-deportation in the US?

What is CBP Home app, Trump's new tool for self-deportation in the US?

The Trump administration launched the CBP Home App as a measure to facilitate the removal of millions of undocumented immigrants from the US

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Since assuming office, the Trump administration has intensified efforts to curb illegal immigration in the United States. As part of these measures, authorities have introduced a new mobile application called ‘CBP Home’ has been introduced to facilitate voluntary departures.  
 

What is the CBP Home app?  

Developed by the US Department of Homeland Security, the CBP Home App provides a system for undocumented immigrants to indicate their willingness to leave the country voluntarily. The initiative is designed to encourage what officials term ‘self-deportation’.  
 
The app aligns with the Trump administration’s broader strategy to reduce the number of undocumented immigrants in the country. It is being promoted as a “convenient and cost-effective” tool to support ongoing deportation efforts.  
 
 
In a post on X, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said, “The Biden administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. With the launch of the CBP Home App, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system.”
 
Noem further said, “The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return.”

Also Read

US China flag, US-China flag

US senator Steve Daines visits Beijing amid growing tariff dispute

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signs order to dismantle Education Department. Here's what it does

Deported Indians

US govt cannot deport Indian student until court rules, judge orders

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to sign mineral deal with Ukraine, hopes for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

illegal immigrants, migrants

Judge calls Trump admin's response on deportations 'woefully insufficient'

 

How does the CBP Home app work?  

The app is available for free download on mobile devices. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), “Aliens (illegal immigrants) should use the CBP Home mobile phone application to submit their intent to depart.”
 
Users can navigate to the ‘Submit Intent to Depart’ section within the app and follow the instructions to initiate the self-deportation process.  
 

Who all can use the app?  

The app is intended for individuals residing in the US without legal status. One of the first reported users was Rajani Srinivasan, a Columbia University student whose visa was revoked due to accusations of ‘advocating for violence and terrorism’.
 

Trump’s take on CBP Home  

Speaking about the initiative, Donald Trump issued a strong warning to those who choose not to use the app for voluntary departure. “My administration is launching the CBP Home app to give people in our country illegally an easy way to leave now and self-deport voluntarily,” he said.  
 
Trump also emphasised the consequences of ignoring this option. “If they do, they could potentially have the opportunity to return legally at some point in the future. But if they do not avail themselves of this opportunity, then they will be found, they will be deported, and they will never be admitted again to the United States ever, ever again. You're never coming in.”
 
He also described the CBP Home app as the “safest option for illegal aliens” to leave the country.  

More From This Section

deportation US border

US deportees run from one embassy to another in Panama to seek asylum

Vladimir Putin, putin

Legalise immigration status or leave Russia by Sept 10: Putin to Ukrainians

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk, Tesla

Trump warns Tesla attackers of 20 yrs in jail: Why company is under attack

Israel Flag, Israel

Where was UN, Red Cross, world, asks Israeli hostage freed after 491 days

Conor McGregor

After White House stint, Conor McGregor renews presidential bid in Ireland

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration BS Web Reports Trump’s immigration agenda Illegal immigrants Decoded Explained

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon