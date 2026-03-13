Friday, March 13, 2026 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Donald Trump issues fresh threat to Iran, says 'watch what happens today'

Donald Trump issues fresh threat to Iran, says 'watch what happens today'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran of consequences, saying Washington had unmatched firepower and unlimited ammunition to destroy the 'terrorist regime' in Tehran

US President Donald Trump

We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise: Trump |

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump made fresh threats to the Iranian regime on Friday, asking to ‘watch what happens today.’
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States was destroying the “terrorist regime of Iran militarily and economically.” He also criticised the New York Times, calling it “failing”.
 
“We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning,” Trump wrote.
 
He claimed that “Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth.”
 
 
A warning was also issued in the post, stating that the United States had unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition and plenty of time, while urging people to “watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today”.

He further wrote that Iran had been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, adding that as the 47th President of the United States, he was now “killing them”.
 
Earlier, during a Fox News interview, when asked about Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump said he believed Mojtaba was alive but “damaged”. Khamenei has not appeared publicly since being appointed, and his first statement was read out by a television presenter on Thursday. 
In the statement issued by Iran’s new supreme leader, he vowed to continue fighting against the United States and Israel and to open “new fronts” in the war. He also urged neighbouring Gulf countries to shut down US bases in the region or risk being targeted by Iran.
 
Khamenei called on Gulf Arab states to “shut down” US bases in the region, saying the protection promised by Washington was “nothing more than a lie”.
 
He also said Iran had studied “opening other fronts in which the enemy has little experience and would be highly vulnerable” if the war continued. He did not elaborate, but Iran has previously been linked to attacks on US, Israeli and Jewish targets around the world.
 

