Thursday, March 26, 2026 | 06:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump to visit China in May after rescheduling trip due to Iran war

Trump to visit China in May after rescheduling trip due to Iran war

Trump, who was earlier scheduled to travel to Beijing by the end of this month, postponed his trip due to the war in Iran

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump will travel to China on May 14 and 15 for a rescheduled summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the White House announced on Wednesday.

Trump, who was earlier scheduled to travel to Beijing by the end of this month, postponed his trip due to the war in Iran.

Announcing Trump's "long-awaited" trip to China, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US president and First Lady Melania will also host President Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, for a reciprocal visit to Washington DC at a later date this year.

Responding to a question if the two leaders spoke about the conclusion of the war as a precondition to reschedule this meeting, she answered there was no discussion about the rescheduling of the meeting between the president and Xi.

 

"President Xi understood that it's very important for the president to be here throughout the region right now. He understood, obviously, the request to postpone and accept it, which is why we have a meeting," Leavitt said.

Also Read

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan urges fast-tracking of ₹8,743 cr Chandikhol SPRpremium

Modi, Narendra Modi

High-powered panels begin their review meetings on West Asia conflictpremium

Anthropic's Claude

US court questions Trump administration's ban on Anthropic AI's usage

LPG carrier, LPG, LPG tanker, Shivalik

India buys first Iran LPG cargo after US eases sanctions amid crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his virtual address at a conference titled “India and Russia: Towards a new bilateral agenda”

India not 'broker' amid West Asia crisis: Jaishankar at all-party meet

Asked if the war would conclude by the time of the meeting in May, Leavitt said, "Again, as I've said, we've always estimated approximately four to six weeks."  Trump and Xi last met in person in October on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Busan, South Korea.

Trump said last week while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin in the Oval Office that he would be going to China in five or six weeks' time instead of at the end of the month. He said he would be rescheduling his trip to China.

"We're working with China, they were fine with it," Trump said. "I look forward to seeing President Xi. He looks forward to seeing me, I think," he added.

The US-Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28 and the retaliation by the Islamic nation extended the war to the entire Gulf region.

The US and Israel attack killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The joint strikes came after days of build-up, with Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

The conflict has also taken a major toll on energy supply chains, especially across the Strait of Hormuz.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK plans ban on cryptocurrency donations to political parties: PM Starmer

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

Strait of Hormuz opens to ships but marine covers to stay priceypremium

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump names Huang, Zuckerberg to 13-member science and tech council

Google, Alphabet

US jury finds Google, Meta liable in social media addiction trial

Donald Trump, Trump

Iran rejects Trump's 15-point ceasefire plan, presents its own 5 demands

Topics : Donald Trump Middle East West Asia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7Gold and Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PickIMD Weather UpdatesIT Resilience IndexFM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok SabhaPersonal Finance