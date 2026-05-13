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Home / World News / Trump, UAE's Al Nahyan discuss bilateral ties, developments in West Asia

Trump, UAE's Al Nahyan discuss bilateral ties, developments in West Asia

The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in the West Asia

Donald Trump

UAE's President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 6:44 AM IST

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UAE's President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from US President Donald Trump, during which the two sides discussed strategic cooperation and ways to strengthen UAE-US relations in support of mutual interests, as reported by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

According to WAM, the leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in the West Asia.

Separately, WAM reported that President Al Nahyan also received a phone call from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the call, the two sides discussed fraternal relations and various aspects of cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

 

They also reviewed regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as ongoing efforts to address them, as per WAM.

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As the situation continues to evolve in West Asia and the Gulf region in the wake of the conflict in Iran, Qatar on Tuesday condemned the infiltration of an armed group affiliated with Iran's IRGC into Bubiyan Island in what it said was to carry out hostile actions against Kuwait.

As per the Qatar Foreign Ministry, they were arrested following clashes with Kuwaiti armed forces. The incident resulted in the injury of a member of the Kuwaiti military.

In its statement, Qatar urged the need to halt the Iranian attacks against neighbouring states, calling it a flagrant breach of international law and a serious threat to regional security.

Meanwhile, Press TV reported that Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in talks with Norway's deputy foreign minister during a meeting in Tehran, called the lack of faith in Washington's actions the biggest impediment to peace.

According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Araghchi said that the "lack of good faith and dishonesty of the United States is the most significant obstacle to a definitive end to the war. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration UAE economy UAE West Asia and the Gulf

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 6:44 AM IST

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