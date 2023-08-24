Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Uber raises minimum age requirement for most California drivers to 25

Uber raised minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 under rules, the company said are necessary because of rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state

Uber

AP San Francisco
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.
The new rule applies only to drivers signing up to transport passengers with Uber's ride-hailing platform, and not for those delivering food with Uber Eats. Previously drivers as young as 19 could sign up.
Those under 25 who activated their accounts prior to Wednesday can continue to drive for Uber, the company said.
Insurance rates for Uber's California drivers are significantly higher than for personal vehicles or taxi drivers, according to a company statement announcing the change.
As a result of these lopsided requirements, personal injury attorneys have created a cottage industry specialising in suing rideshare platforms like ours, pushing Uber's California state-mandated commercial insurance costs to rise by more than 65 per cent in just two years, the company said.
"By increasing the age requirement for new drivers to 25, we hope to mitigate the growth of those costs.

Also Read

Uber Technologies to lay off 200 employees in its recruitment division

Uber launches flight bookings in UK, plans to double down on growth

Uber to lay off 200 employees in recruitment division to streamline costs

Delhi govt's decision to allow electric bike taxis to hit thousands: Uber

Uber expands pre-booking 'Reserve' option to 6 more cities in India

Google chucks away bad reviews of tracker exposing Uyghur forced labor

PM holds bilateral meetings with world leaders on sidelines of Brics summit

Nepal traders resume importing onions from India to calm rising demand

Brics nations reject 'double standards', vows to counter terrorism

Putin expresses 'condolences' over Wagner's Prigozhin plane crash

All 50 states require commercial insurance for drivers to earn money with a ride-hailing service.
Uber maintains commercial auto insurance for drivers including at least USD 1 million of liability coverage once a ride is accepted. Personal auto insurance typically doesn't cover activity on ride-hailing apps.
The minimum age is already 25 for those driving for Lyft, Uber's main competitor.
Starting Thursday, drivers under 25 trying to sign up with Uber will receive an email explaining the new policy and providing a link to more information.
The new restriction coincides with a resurgence in passengers following a deep downturn due to the pandemic.
Uber is now handling more rides than it did in 2019, raising the company's hopes that it may finally realise its long-term of goal of becoming consistently profitable.
Realising that objective has sharpened management's focus on cost control, a factor that may have contributed to the decision to drop 25-and-under drivers.
Uber's food delivery service, which will continue to let that demographic work as drivers, accounts for one-third of the company's revenue.
Uber hopes to work with state lawmakers and industry experts to discuss legislative and regulatory changes that will improve the experience for all California drivers, according to its statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uber United States

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon