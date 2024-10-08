Business Standard
Home / World News / US aviation admin issues safety alert over Boeing 737 jammed rudder

US aviation admin issues safety alert over Boeing 737 jammed rudder

The National Transportation Safety Board on Sept. 26 issued urgent safety recommendations to Boeing and the FAA after investigating the potential for rudder issues in some 737 airplanes

Boeing 737 Max,airlines,jet airways

The NTSB recommendation came as they investigate a February incident involving a United Airlines flight. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it issued a safety alert to airlines warning of the potential for limited or jammed rudder movement on certain Boeing 737 airplanes after a safety official urged the agency to take action.
 
The National Transportation Safety Board on Sept. 26 issued urgent safety recommendations to Boeing and the FAA after investigating the potential for rudder issues in some 737 airplanes, which prompted the FAA to convene a corrective action review board.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NTSB recommendation came as they investigate a February incident involving a United Airlines flight.
 
 
The safety alert directs pilots and airline operators to review Boeing's procedure for responding to a jammed rudder but does not require airlines to replace the parts that can stick.
 
Last week, the NTSB said more than 40 foreign operators of Boeing 737 airplanes may be using 737 or 737 Next Generation planes with rudder components that could pose safety risks.
 
The FAA said the alert provides information on an existing automated check of the rudder system "that would identify limited or jammed rudder movement during approach prior to landing" and said airlines should warn pilots the rudder "could potentially become jammed or restricted in flight or during landing due to moisture that could accumulate and freeze." The NTSB said 271 impacted parts may be installed on aircraft in service operated by at least 40 foreign air carriers and 16 may still be installed on US-registered aircraft and up to 75 may have been used in aftermarket installation.
 
Boeing earlier informed affected 737 operators of a "potential condition with the rudder rollout guidance actuator" in August, in what is known as a Multi Operator Message.
 

More From This Section

Gold

Gold prices fall over 1% as employment data lowers expectations of rate cut

china Flag, China

Faced with a declining population, China pushing citizens to have babies

European Union, EU

EU's new system to sanction people indulging in sabotage on Russia's behalf

china Flag, China

Chinese govt expresses concern over US policies on chip, connected vehicle

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

Ex-Amazon executive's startup Auger raises $100 mn for supply chain

Boeing said Tuesday it continues to work under the oversight of regulators and has "reminded operators of the proper actions that flight crews should take if they encounter rudder restriction."
 
The NTSB is investigating an incident in February in which the rudder pedals on a United 737 MAX 8 were stuck in the neutral position during a landing at Newark. There were no injuries to the 161 passengers and crew.
 
United said last month the rudder control parts at issue were in use in only nine of its 737 aircraft originally built for other airlines and the components were all removed earlier this year.
 
The NTSB earlier criticized Boeing for failing to inform United the 737s it received were equipped with actuators "mechanically connected to the rudder control system" and expressed concerns other airlines were unaware of their presence.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air says no operational disruptions from Boeing 737 advisories

Boeing 737 Max

DGCA orders safety risk assessment for B737 planes amid rudder concerns

Flight, plane, Airplane

DGCA issues advisory on potential rudder system issue in Boeing 737 jets

Boeing 737 Max,airlines,jet airways

40 foreign operators may be using Boeing 737s with rudder control parts: US

Boeing

Faulty parts in some Boeing 737s may jam rudder control system, warns NTSB

Topics : Boeing 737 Boeing aviation safety Global airline industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon