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Home / World News / US deploys Apaches in op against Iranian boats, expands 'Project Freedom'

US deploys Apaches in op against Iranian boats, expands 'Project Freedom'

CENTCOM further revealed that over 100 aircraft are currently mobilised for Project Freedom, a mission dedicated to reopening the strait and providing armed escorts for merchant ships

The AH-64E Version 6 is the latest variant of the American Apache combat helicopter, featuring upgraded sensors, software, and weapons for operations in contested battlefields. Photo: BOEING

According to a statement shared on X, the helicopters "were used to eliminate Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping" during active US operations in the region | Photo: BOEING

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

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The US Central Command has announced the destruction of six Iranian fast boats as Washington intensifies its military efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

The engagement took place on Monday and involved the deployment of Sea Hawk and Apache attack helicopters to neutralise the vessels, which were reportedly interfering with commercial maritime traffic.

According to a statement shared on X, the helicopters "were used to eliminate Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping" during active US operations in the region.

The strike is part of a broader military campaign aimed at restoring safe passage through the critical waterway, which has faced significant disruptions.

 

CENTCOM further revealed that over 100 aircraft are currently mobilised for Project Freedom, a mission dedicated to reopening the strait and providing armed escorts for merchant ships.

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These aerial assets are being operated from both land-based facilities and two US aircraft carriers currently stationed within the Gulf region.

The escalation comes as the United States continues to lead a concentrated military effort against Iranian interference in one of the world's most vital shipping lanes.

In tandem with these strikes, CENTCOM moved to debunk reports from Iranian state media claiming that an American warship had been struck by missiles. Dismissing the reports as false, CENTCOM clarified on X that "No U.S. Navy ships have been struck," adding that "U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports."

This denial followed claims by the Fars News Agency that a US frigate near Jask was forced to flee after ignoring warnings from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. While Iranian sources alleged the vessel sustained damage, CENTCOM maintained that its guided-missile destroyers remain fully operational in the Arabian Gulf.

Reinforcing this mission, CENTCOM confirmed that two US-flagged merchant vessels have already successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz under military protection. These efforts to restore "freedom of navigation," a mission directed by Donald Trump, come as regional tensions reach a breaking point.

The security situation has drawn sharp international condemnation, with the United Arab Emirates denouncing the recent targeting of an Abu Dhabi National Oil Company National Carrier. The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs labelled the incident a "flagrant violation of UNSC resolution 2817" and called for an immediate end to hostilities.

The Strait has now become a definitive "inflexion point" in the West Asian conflict, particularly as the IRGC announced a new "smart control" maritime zone. This new zone, stretching between Iran's coast and the UAE, represents a direct challenge to the US-led Project Freedom, which officially commenced on May 4 to secure the essential international trade corridor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Apache attack helicopter

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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