US sees sharp slowdown in population growth due to less immigration

The US population increased just 1.8 million, or 0.5 per cent, in the year through July 1, 2025 to nearly 342 million people, slowest pace of growth since 2021

US population

All US regions saw population growth slow in 2025. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 8:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Augusta Saraiva
 
US population growth cooled significantly last year amid a sharp slowdown in immigration, according to new US Census Bureau data.
  The US population increased just 1.8 million, or 0.5 per cent, in the year through July 1, 2025 to nearly 342 million people, figures out Tuesday showed. That was the slowest pace of growth since 2021 and reflected both fewer immigrants moving to the US as well as more people leaving the country. 
 
While immigrants accounted for much of the labor force growth following the pandemic, illegal border crossings have essentially come to a halt. President Donald Trump has also scaled up efforts to deport undocumented immigrants and limit legal immigration.
 

“With births and deaths remaining relatively stable compared to the prior year, the sharp decline in net international migration is the main reason for the slower growth rate we see today,” said Christine Hartley, assistant division chief for Estimates and Projections at the Census Bureau. 
 
The Census Bureau estimates net international migration — or the number of immigrants less the number of emigrants — dropped to 1.3 million in 2025 from a peak of 2.7 million in 2024. That’s projected to further slow to about 321,000 this year if recent trends continue.
 
All US regions saw population growth slow in 2025. South Carolina was the fastest-growing state, driven by domestic migration and followed by Idaho and North Carolina. Five states, including California, Hawaii and New Mexico, saw their population shrink.
 

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 8:01 AM IST

