World leaders express shock as six Israeli hostages found dead in Gaza

Emmanuel Macron expressed "shock and indignation" over the discovery of six Israeli hostages being killed by Hamas in Gaza. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

World leaders have expressed shock over the killing of six Israeli hostages by Hamas in Gaza and offered condolences to their loved ones. They have also called for the release of hostages and an agreement from all parties on a ceasefire deal. The statement of world leaders came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that the bodies of six hostages abducted alive by Hamas on October 7 were recovered from a tunnel in southern Gaza's Rafah overnight, shortly after they were killed by Palestinian group. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The deceased hostages have been identified as Hersh Goldberg-Polin (23), Eden Yerushalmi (24), Ori Danino (25), Alex Lobanov (32), Carmel Gat (40), and Almog Sarusi (27).

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that it is "devastating" to learn that six Israeli hostages were killed by Hamas. Taking to X, he stated, "It is devastating to learn that six Israeli hostages have been killed by Hamas. Australians offer our deepest sympathies to their loved ones and all those who grieve their loss. Every innocent life matters."

Emmanuel Macron expressed "shock and indignation" over the discovery of six Israeli hostages being killed by Hamas in Gaza. He called for an immediate ceasefire and release of all hostages. In a post on X, Macron stated, "Shock and indignation at the discovery of the six hostages killed by Hamas in Gaza. My thoughts are with their loved ones. There must be an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages, including our compatriots Ohad Yahalomi and Ofer Kalderon."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for the release of all hostages by Hamas. He further said that a ceasefire deal must be agreed by all sides immediately to end the suffering.

"I am completely shocked at the horrific and senseless killing of six hostages in Gaza by Hamas. My thoughts are with their loved ones at this awful time. Hamas must release all the hostages now, and a ceasefire deal must be agreed by all sides immediately to end the suffering," Keir Starmer posted on X.

US President Joe Biden said that he was devastated and outraged by the killing of Israeli hostages. He said that Israeli-US citizen Goldberg-Polin was among the people killed by Hamas.

In a statement shared by White House, Biden stated, "Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas. We have now confirmed that one of the hostages killed by these vicious Hamas terrorists was an American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

"I am devastated and outraged. Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas' savage massacre. He had just turned 23," he added.

Calling Hersh Goldberg-Polin's parents "courageous, wise, and steadfast," Biden said that he admires them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express.

Biden stated, "I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that killing of hostages further confirms "Hamas's depravity" and called for the immediate release of all hostages.

In a post shared on X, Blinken stated, "Hersh Goldberg-Polin is an American hero who will be remembered for his kindness and selflessness. Our hearts break for Jon, Rachel, and their entire family, as well as the other families who found out today their loved ones won't be coming home. May their memory be a blessing."

He added, "The killing of these hostages only further confirms Hamas's depravity. It should release all the hostages immediately. We will continue to work with our partners in the region to secure an agreement without delay that frees the remaining hostages." The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said an Israeli American citizen, Goldberg-Polin, who had become a symbol of the hostage crisis, was killed by Hamas along with five other hostages before their bodies were recovered in Gaza on Saturday, CNN reported.

Goldberg-Polin, Yerushalmi, Lobanov, Sarusi, and Danino were abducted from the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re'im, while Gat was taken from Kibbutz Be'eri, according to The Times of Israel report.

Citing an examination conducted by Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, Israel's Health Ministry said their bodies were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the ministry, hostages were murdered between 48 and 72 hours before their autopsy, meaning between Thursday and Friday morning.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the six victims were "brutally murdered" by Hamas shortly before troops arrived, The Times of Israel reported.

While addressing a press conference, Hagari said, "according to an initial assessment... they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists a short while before we reached them. They were abducted alive on the morning of October 7 by the Hamas terror group." He stated, "Their bodies were found during the fighting in Rafah, in a tunnel, about a kilometer away from the tunnel from which we rescued Farhan al-Qadi a few days ago."

The IDF stated that it was not aware of the exact location of the hostages, however, they had indications of a general area where the six hostages could have been held, and was therefore operating carefully in the area.

Daniel Hagari said, "Since Farhan was found, troops were given an emphasis on operating carefully even more than usual, because of the understanding that additional hostages may be in the area. We did not have information on the exact location of the hostages," The Times of Israel reported.

Troops started to carry out a search in the tunnel complex, some 20 meters underground, on Saturday and found the hostages, dead, in the afternoon. Their bodies were found in Gaza overnight and brought to Israel for identification.

The IDF stated that there were no clashes with Hamas terrorists inside the tunnel and the guards who likely killed the six had fled from the site. However, soldiers battled terrorists aboveground in the area where the tunnel was located.

It is believed that 97 of the 251 hostages taken captive by Hamas on October 7 now remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 33 confirmed dead by the IDF, according to The Times of Israel report.

Hamas released 105 civilians during a weeklong truce in later November and four hostages were released before that. Troops rescued eight hostages alive and the bodies of 37 hostages were found, including three mistakenly killed by the military as they attempted to escape their captors.

Hamas is also holding two Israeli civilians who entered the Gaza Strip in 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two IDF soldiers who were killed in 2014.

Israelis have taken to the streets in large numbers, demanding a ceasefire deal and the return of captives held by Hamas, Al Jazeera reported.

The protesters chanted "Now! Now!" and demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire deal with Palestinian group Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.

Scuffles between the protesters and security forces were reported on Sunday night in one of the largest anti-government demonstrations in Israel since the Gaza war began nearly 11 months ago, as per Al Jazeera report.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents the families of captives held in Gaza, said the death of the six hostages was the direct result of Netanyahu's failure to secure a deal to halt the fighting and bring their loved ones home.