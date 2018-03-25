Corrections and valuations: Scams, banking crisis may keep markets subdued

On March 11, I had speculated that the stock market could be due for a steep correction (Refer to: https://goo.gl/46TJou). Conditions for a big trend reversal are visible, including very high valuations, scams, banking crisis, and political uncertainty.

A reader, “Ravi” disagreed and wrote a thoughtful comment, which is worth a response. Ravi’s points (edited for brevity) are given below with responses. Ravi’s Comment 1: We are nowhere near the three-four years of robust corporate profit growth at the end of which excesses lead to a ...