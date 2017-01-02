TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Dangal creates history with highest 2nd Sunday collections

Breaking the demonitisation spell, 'Dangal' has gone ahead to break many Box office records

ANI  |  New Delhi 

'Dangal's exceptional performance at the box office led to Bollywood witnessing the biggest 2nd weekend collection ever.

With a phenomenal figure of Rs. 32.04 cr on its 2nd Sunday, the Aamir Khan-starrer marked Indian Film Industry's highest collection on Day 10 taking the cumulative total to Rs. 271.24 cr net.

The film embarked on its 2nd week of release, collecting Rs. 18.59 cr on Friday while Saturday registered Rs. 23.07 cr and went ahead to create history on Sunday.

The sports biopic released to a thunderous performance which set the cash registers buzzing upon its release. The film has minted a whooping Rs 271 cr nett in the Indian market and is soaring high in the International shores too.

Breaking the demonitisation spell, 'Dangal' has gone ahead to break many Box office records, garnering applause from all spheres.

