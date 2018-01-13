Sabz Burj, an anonymous piece of heritage in Delhi, gets new lease of life

In the middle of a busy intersection across the street from Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi is an octagonal monument topped by a dome — some estimates say six million people pass by it every year. Not many, however, know what the structure is, when it was built, what its history is or even its name.

A painstaking effort is now on to pull this very visible monument in the heart of Delhi out of anonymity. For the time being, the ancient 70-foot-tall building is veiled by a green curtain. Large screens with recreations of what the structure possibly looked like originally and ...