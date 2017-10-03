A day in the life of NCLT: Cases under code on fast track

It’s 10 past 10 on a Tuesday. Lawyers and their assistants with large bags containing case documents begin strolling into court room no 1. The principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) comprising its president Mahesh Mittal Kumar, and S K Mohapatra, member (technical) will assemble in a few minutes in the brightly lit, largish rectangular hall, with a seating capacity of about 50. A retired chief justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, Kumar took charge of the erstwhile Company Law Board in 2015. When the board metamorphosed into the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?