Adani plans Rs 1,500 cr international airport in Mundra

Port-to-power behemoth is planning to enter the airport business through an at Mundra in the group’s home state Gujarat. The conglomerate has firmed up plans to upgrade the existing airstrip at Mundra to a full-fledged commercial airport with integrated cargo and aerospace operations. The firm, which has obtained environmental clearance for the project, plans to invest around Rs 1,500 crore in the facility.

In 2008, the government allowed fully-owned private airports without any equity participation from (AAI). However, central agencies will oversee functions like navigation, security, customs and immigration in such airports.

Adani group, through its subsidiary Mundra private Limited (MIAPL), will operate the airport to cash in on the corporate traffic in Mundra, which is fast developing into a business hub. With Ahmedabad being the only airport in Gujarat with prime international connectivity, Adani believes there is a potential for the airport to provide direct connectivity to the large expat Gujarati population.

According to documents filed with the environment ministry, the group has planned to upgrade the airstrip to a runway capable of handling large passenger aircraft such as and It will be accompanied with a passenger terminal building with a capacity of 300 passengers which will be increased in future. The company didn’t respond to queries.

There are plans to develop the airport into a hub for cargo operations, and a maintenance and night landing facility for aircraft. A separate cargo terminal will be developed to capitalise on the requirement of business houses in to export their goods. “The airport has potential to develop a modern state-of-the-art capable of serving the requirement of a cargo hub centre, MRO facilities, assembly-line facilities for various aircraft,” says the project feasibility report.

Among the major airports in Gujarat, Ahmedabad is already functioning above capacity and Vadodara is a defence airport with restrictions on infrastructure development. Earlier the company had evinced interest in participating in an unsuccessful attempt of the government to privatise four airports.

India has seen an exponential growth in air traffic due to falling ticket prices and burgeoning disposable income. Civil aviation minister said that with the current rate of growth, India will need investments of Rs 2-3 lakh crore over the next 10-15 years to set up new airports and add capacity at existing ones. “I will not be surprised that in 10-15 years, we are in the range of 250-300 airports. A city like Jamshedpur, with a population of 14-15 lakh, does not have a large enough airport right now. Every city in India with a population of above 10 lakh should get a high-quality airport,” Sinha had said.