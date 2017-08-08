Amazon Great Indian Sale: 50% off on smartphones, home appliances, fashion

The season of the online sale is back and it's time to lighten your pockets once more. Starting from tomorrow, the sale will go on until August 12. will be offering discounts on smartphones and mobile accessories. The Great Indian sale will feature deals offered by thousands of sellers and brands on select products. Users on the app as well as the web will have access to it.

Great Indian sale - Smartphone offers

In the Great Indian Sale, customers can get 40 per cent off on mobiles and accessories which would also include up to 35 per cent discount on iPhones. will be offering discounts on smartphones and mobile accessories, and the list of devices includes Apple’s iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, along with OnePlus 3T, Lenovo, Moto, Samsung, Honor, Coolpad devices. There will be discounts of up to 75 percent off on software products, up to 50 per cent off on home entertainment products and PC accessories, up to 45 per cent off on tablets and cameras, and up to 35 per cent off on printers and cartridges.

Here’s a quick look at the top deals on Great India Sale

— Apple iPhone: If you’re looking to buy an iPhone, the coming few days will be a good time to consider one. Apple iPhone 6 with 32GB storage is currently on a discount of eight per cent on India available at a price of Rs 26,899. Flipkart plans to reveal a special price for same phone as part of its Big Freedom Sale. Apple’s older iPhone 5s with 16GB on board storage is retailing at Rs 16,899 for those looking to get an iPhone under Rs 20,000.

Apple iPhone 7: also has discounts on Apple iPhone 7 series with the 128GB iPhone 7 in Jet Black being priced at Rs 58,248, which is a 10 per cent discount on the original price of Rs 65,200. The 32GB variant of this phone is retailing at around Rs 49,828 on the India website, which is an 11 per cent discount.



— Apple iPhone 6: The iPhone 6s with 32GB storage space is retailing at Rs 41,990, compared to the original price of Rs 46,900. Finally, the iPhone SE has a price of Rs 24,890 for the 32GB version, though you should look for a better deal on this, given the 128GB variant is also in the market now.

— OnePlus 3T with 6GB RAM + 64GB memory gets a discount of Rs 2000 on India and is being sold at a price of Rs 27,999.

Moto G5 Plus: India has discounts on the Moto G5 Plus with 32GB storage version retailing at Rs 15,999 compared to the Rs 16,999 original price tag. However, Flipkart will sell this phone for Rs 14,999 during their sale. The older Moto G 4th Gen with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999 on India.



— Customers may also get Rs 5,000 discount on Lenovo smartphones.

— Customers can get up to Rs 1,000 off on Honor smartphone models.

— While Coolpad phones will be 15 percent cheaper, InFocus phones will slash off up to 7 per cent in their prices.

TVs, laptops, and more

— Prices of Samsung and BPL TVs will be slashed by up to 35 per cent.

— Sanyo and TCL televisions will have discounts up to 33 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

— Apple, Dell, Lenovo and HP laptops will get 20 per cent cheaper in the sale.

— JBL speakers will have a minimum discount of 45 per cent.

— F&D models will have discounts up to 40 per cent.

— Philips and Sony speakers will have discounts of up to 45 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

— There will be discounts of up to 60 per cent on headphones brands such as Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Philips, Skullcandy etc.

— TP-Link, D-Link, Netgear, and Digisol routers will have discounts of up to 50 per cent.

— Powerbanks by Intex, Xiaomi, Ambrane, and Lenovo will be up to 65 per cent cheaper.

— Gaming consoles will have a minimum discount of Rs 2,000, while Apple Watch models will get 20 per cent cheaper.

— Fitbit trackers will have discounts of up to 30 per cent, while Samsung wearables will have a flat Rs 2,000 discount.

Great Indian sale cashback offers

' Pay Balance only deals' will be a part of sale, applicable for products by Samsung, Bose, Fitbit, LG and others with an instant cashback of about 10-15 per cent. Customers who topped their Pay balance during the time period of August 4 and August 12 can avail extra 15 per cent cashback. If the top-up recharge is of minimum Rs 500, the maximum cashback will be of Rs 300.

Additionally, SBI credit and debit card holders can get 15 per cent cashback on app and 10 per cent on the website during the sale.