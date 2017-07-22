Amtek Global to sell UK plants to Liberty group

Troubled auto component firm today said its arm Technologies would sell its UK-based subsidiaries' plants to the Liberty group.



" Technologies, a subsidiary of Ltd has entered into an agreement to sell its UK-based subsidiaries' plants to the Liberty group," said in a filing.



In July last year, debt-ridden said it is considering selling non-core business and minority stake in its overseas in order to de-leverage its balance sheet.Further details of the was not disclosed.The Amtek group is believed to owe over Rs 26,000 crore to 32 banks, including State of India, Bank, Axis Bank, of Baroda, of India, IDBI Bank, of andThe auto component maker has been struggling to make a turnaround ever since it reported "temporary cash flow mismatch" in 2015 and defaulted on payment of an estimated Rs 800-crore bond.The stocks closed at Rs 0.85 per cent up at Rs 29.70 on

