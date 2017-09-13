Apple unveils iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple Watch, hails 'biggest leap forward'

Living up to the hype it generated on the 10th anniversary of iPhone, Apple on Tuesday unveiled iPhone 'X' with facial recognition system, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, new Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K.

Apple chief executive announced the premium iPhone X — pronounced 10 — as well as a new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.





"Ten years later it is only fitting that we are here in this place, on this day to reveal a product that will set the path for technology for the next decade," Cook said, calling the iPhone X "the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone."

COO Jeff Williams during the launch of the Apple Watch Series 3. Photo Reuters The device can be pre-ordered from October 27 will be available from November 3 for Rs 89,000 in India.

iPhone 'X' sports a unique "FaceID" facial recognition system to unlock the device. Just look at your phone to unlock it. The feature is enabled by a 'True Depth' camera system in the A11 neural engine.





The device with 2046 X 1125 resolution supports HDR in Dolby Vision, HDR10 and True Tone and comes in Space Grey and Silver colours with 'Super Retina' display.

Users can tap on the screen to wake up iPhone X that has a 12-megapixel dual-camera system with deeper pixels and dual optical image stablisation at the rear. iPhone 'X' does wireless charging via Qi technology.

The iPhone 8 features a new 6-core A11 Bionic processor which is 70 per cent faster than the previous A10.





Apple also showcased a charging mat called 'AirPower' that charges iPhone, Watch and AirPods. The mat would be available from next year.

The tech giant also introduced iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (in Silver, Space Grey and Rose Gold colours) that house wireless charging technology with an improved retina display.

iPhone 8 64GB price costs Rs 64,000 while 256GB variant will be available for Rs 77,000.





iPhone 8 and 8 Plus — both still have home button intact — feature new sensors. The lenses feature f1.8 and f2.8 apertures (which is brighter than the 7 Plus telephoto) in the iPhone 8 Plus.

According to Philip W Schiller, Apple's senior vice-president of worldwide marketing, the iPhone 8 cameras and the A11 Bionic chip have been calibrated for Augmented Reality (AR).

Jeff Williams, Apple's Chief Operating Officer, unveiled Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity built in.

Apple Watch Series 3 will cost Rs 29,900 with cellular connectivity. Series 1 is now priced at 21,900.

"You can keep the same number as your iPhone to make and receive calls. Maps will work on Series 3. The location will switch over to your watch automatically," Williams told the gathering.

Apple Music will come to Apple Watch, allowing you to stream directly 40 million songs. Ask Siri to find your favourite track.

"With 50 per cent year-on-year growth, Apple Watch is the number one watch brand in the world, eclipsing Rolex, with 97 per cent customer satisfaction," CEO announced.

Cook also introduced the new Apple TV 4K, designed to deliver a stunning cinematic experience at home.

With support for both 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR), Apple TV 4K features unbelievably sharp, crisp images.

With Apple TV 4K, viewers can enjoy a growing selection of 4K HDR movies on iTunes.

"Bring the magic of the cinema straight to your living room with the new Apple TV 4K," said Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services.

and 4K videos are coming to Apple TV as well.

Apple TV 4K starts Rs 15,900 for 32GB or Rs 17,900 for 64GB, joining Apple TV (4th generation) 32GB at Rs 12,900, available through select Apple Authorised Resellers.

Customers will be able to order both Apple TV 4K models beginning September 15, with availability beginning September 22 in the US and 21 additional countries and regions, and worldwide soon after.

Earlier, dedicating the theatre to Jobs "because we loved him and because he loved days like this," Cook said: "Jobs' vision and passion live here on Apple Park and everywhere around us".