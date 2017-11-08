Arvind to demerge and list branded apparel, engineering divisions

-
ALSO READFocus on apparel, electronics, tourism to generate jobs, says Niti Aayog Raymond eyes 5% of branded apparel business from khadi, roll-out in October Arvind Panagariya quits NITI Aayog: Meet the advocate of growth-boosting policies Govt may revisit GST in 2-3 years, unify many rates: Arvind Panagariya Arvind falls 11% on disappointing September quarter results
-
The branded apparel business will be demerged into Arvind Fashions. The company has brands US Polo, Arrow, Flying Machine, Tommy Hilfiger, GAP and more. Arvind said its shareholders would get one equity share of Arvind Fashions for every five they hold.
Arvind Fashions' annual revenue is now Rs 2,900 crore and growing at 25 per cent. The aim is revenue of Rs 9,000 crore by 2022, said Kulin Lalbhai, executive director.
The other demerger would be an entity named Anup Engineering. Arvind shareholders will get one equity share of Anup for every 27 shares held by them in the parent company.
"The demerger frees our resources and allows us to renew the focus on our textile business. Over the next three to four years, we will invest Rs 1,500 crore and transform the textile business. We will do this by focusing on three engines of growth and transformation — vertical integration, next-generation products and advanced material," said Sanjay Lalbhai, chairman and managing director.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU