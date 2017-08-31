Auto component exports stagnate; shipments up 1% in FY17

Export of auto components from continued to see a flat performance for the second consecutive year. Shipments grew at just one per cent during FY17 to $10.9 billion. The value of exports has declined in a small range of $10.8 billion and $11.2 billion for three consecutive years. Export of auto components from continued to see a flat performance for the second consecutive year. Shipments grew at just one per cent during FY17 to $10.9 billion. The value of exports has declined in a small range of $10.8 billion and $11.2 billion for three consecutive years.

Data released by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) shows that exports grew at 0.8 per cent in FY17 against a decline of 3.7 per cent in FY16. Vinnie Mehta, director general at ACMA said export demand for components has been under pressure due to the slowdown in several global markets. "It is significant that our shipments did not decline," he said.

exports parts related to the engine, transmission, steering, chassis, bumpers, rubber products, etc. Europe is India's biggest export market and accounts for 35 per cent of shipments. and account for 27 and 26 per cent, respectively. Exports to Europe increased 2.6 per cent and the shipments to rose by 4.6 per cent. However, demand in declined by 3.8 per cent.

is a net importer of auto components. Imports saw its first decline in three years, dropping 2.3 per cent to $13.5 billion in FY17 against a of 1.8 per cent in FY16. Technological collaboration of Indian component makers with global majors and focus on localisation by vehicle manufacturers has helped in reducing imports.

The total turnover of the component stood at $43.5 billion in FY17, growing almost 12 per cent over FY16. This is the first double digit in the turnover in last several years, helped by expansion in passenger vehicles and two wheelers. The turnover had grown at 1.3 per cent in FY16. A trigger for this turnover came from the aftermarket where the sales expanded by 25.6 per cent to $8.4 billion, data showed.

"Despite the challenges of demonetisation and uncertainty in the implementation of GST, vehicle production remained buoyant. In this backdrop, the auto component posted an encouraging performance," ACMA President Rattan Kapur said. He called the aftermarket segment "a silver lining".

Kapur, however, said it is unlikely that will emerge as a net exporter of auto components. "The first choice of component makers is to cater to this rising demand from the domestic market. Therefore, can turn a net exporter only when the domestic market is saturated," he said.

In the backdrop of frequent changes in regulatory environment, ACMA said there is a need for long-term stable, technology-agnostic roadmap for the automotive "This will help the to invest for sustainable and development, in line with aspirations of all stakeholders," Mehta said.