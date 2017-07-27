Auto firms put chiefs' pay on the fast track; bosses earn portion of profit

Automobile company bosses hit paydirt in 2016-17 as their companies posted record profits. Vinod K Dasari, managing director of the country’s second biggest truck maker Ashok Leyland, earned Rs 12.89 crore during 2016-17, 60 per cent more than what he did a year ago. Ashok Leyland made a record consolidated profit of Rs 1,633 crore in 2016-17, up 49 per cent from the previous year. Automobile bosses earn a portion of their company’s profit as commission. Last year’s spurt in chief executive officer pay came largely because of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?