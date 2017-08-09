Company
Bank of India swings from loss to profit in Q1, bad loans fall

The Mumbai-based bank net profit was Rs 87.71 crore in the quarter ended June 30

Bank of India (BOI), the country's sixth biggest lender by assets, reported a first-quarter profit as its bad loan ratio narrowed and loan-loss provisions fell.

Net profit was Rs 87.71 crore in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of Rs 741 crore a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had expected a net loss of Rs 15.38 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 13.05% at end-June from 13.22% at March-end and 13.38% at end-June last year.

BOI shares jumped more than 5% after the results.

($1 = Rs 63.7350)

