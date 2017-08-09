Bank of India swings from loss to profit in Q1, bad loans fall

-
-
Bank of India (BOI)
Net profit was Rs 87.71 crore in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of Rs 741 crore a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said on Wednesday.
Analysts on average had expected a net loss of Rs 15.38 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 13.05% at end-June from 13.22% at March-end and 13.38% at end-June last year.
BOI shares jumped more than 5% after the results.
($1 = Rs 63.7350)
