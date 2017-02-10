CESC Q3 net profit up 4.43 per cent at Rs 152 crore

Power utility company CESC Ltd on Saturday reported a 4.83 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 152 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.

"The company has posted a net profit of Rs 152 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 as compared to Rs 145 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2015," CESC said in a filing.

According to the statement, total income has increased to Rs 1,650 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 1,617 crore in the same period last financial year.

The company is engaged in generation and distribution of electricity and does not operate in any other reportable segment, it added.