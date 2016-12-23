Cipla gets UK nod to sell key inhaler for asthmatics

Cipla's respiratory portfolio received a boost with the UK drug regulator approving its key inhaler. The will be launched within the next few weeks, the drug maker announced Friday.

Cipla's is a generic version of GSK's blockbuster Advair and has a market size of $278 million in Britain. will be the third company after and to sell the in Britain.

In 2015, earned 3.7 billion pounds from Advair but its sales are declining due to competition and pricing pressure.

The respiratory segment contributes $400 million or about 25 per cent of Cipla's revenue, according to its latest annual report for 2015-16. It has three dedicated manufacturing sites for respiratory products and is among the largest manufacturers of metered dose inhalers.

While began selling metered dose in Europe in 2014, its launch in Britain remained stuck because of lack of approval. It lost out to which launched the product in Britain last year.

is yet to begin trials of for the US but will be launching a different metered dose in the market next year. At present Mylan, Sandoz and Hikma are in the race to launch generic copies of Advair in the US.

The UK drug regulator approval for the is a positive for given the complexities involved in manufacturing. "This is a testament to Cipla's relentless efforts in the respiratory field for over a decade," Chief Executive Officer Umang Vohra said in a statement.

However, its contribution to sales will depend upon the extent of price erosion in the UK market and Cipla's ability to garner market share.

Next year, will launch a copy of Advair's dry powder in Europe which has estimated the market size of $700 million.