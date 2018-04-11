JUST IN
Cyient and BlueBird Aero Systems form joint venture to offer UAV Systems

The joint venture underlines the commitment of both partners to the government's 'Make in India' initiative

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Cyient and BlueBird Aerosystem
Ronen Nadir, CEO, BlueBird Aero Systems, Krishna Bodanapu, CEO & MD, Cyient and NJ Joseph, MD & CEO, Cyient Solutions & Systems during the joint venture being singed at DefExpo

Cyient, a provider of engineering design, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, and operations management services and Israel-based BlueBird Aero Systems on Wednesday announced a joint venture to offer field-proven UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) systems to Indian defence and police forces. BlueBird Aero Systems is a leader in design, development, and production of micro, mini, and small tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).

The joint venture, named Cyient Solutions & Systems Private Limited, has 51 per cent and 49 per cent shareholding by Cyient and BlueBird respectively. The joint venture also underlines the commitment of both partners to the government’s “Make in India” initiative.” The agreement was signed at Defexpo 2018.

Cyient Solutions & Systems will indigenise, manufacture, assemble, integrate, and test advanced UAV systems at its production facilities in Hyderabad by leveraging BlueBird’s technology and manufacturing know-how.

Krishna Bodanapu, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Cyient, said that they combine company's design and manufacturing expertise to bring the best of UAV technology solutions to the Indian defence industry.
First Published: Wed, April 11 2018. 16:02 IST

