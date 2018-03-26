Facebook's problems after the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke out refuse to fade. Now, the social media giant's founder and chief ececutive officer has issued a full-page advertisement in seven newspapers across the United Kingdom and three across the United States apologising for the data breach. "We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can't, we don't deserve it," he said. Meanwhile, the social media giant also dismissed claims of having collected users' text and call data without their consent. Amid the ongoing privacy scandal surrounding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, Zuckerberg, in the advertisement, reiterated that the social media platform had already stopped third-party apps from "getting so much information" and that Facebook had started "limiting the data apps get when you sign up", The Verge reported. Zuckerberg also clarified that Facebook users would now be aware of which apps had access to their information and which did not, so that they could make an informed decision. The Facebook ads ran in prominent positions in British nationals, including the best-selling Mail on Sunday, The Sunday Times, and The Observer -- which helped break the story -- as well as the US' New York Times, Washington Post, and the Journal. The advertisement reflected the public statements Zuckerberg made last week after the Cambridge Analytica data breach row prompted investigations in Europe and the US, and sent Facebook's share price plunging. Last week, Zuckerberg had admitted that Facebook made mistakes over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and said that the social media giant needed to 'step up'. Zuckerberg had also listed out steps the social media giant was taking to better secure users' data. Here are the top 10 developments surrounding the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal and Mark Zuckerberg's attempts to douse the fire: 1) Zuckerberg runs full-page apology ads in UK and US papers: Facebook founder and CEO took out full-page ads in at least nine major British and US newspapers to apologise for the huge Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal. "We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can't we don't deserve it," the Facebook chief said. The ads ran in prominent positions in British nationals, including the best-selling Mail on Sunday, The Sunday Times and The Observer -- which helped break the story -- as well as the New York Times, Washington Post and the Journal. 2) Facebook denies collecting users' call, text data without consent: Amid the Cambridge Analytica controversy engulfing Facebook, the social media giant has dismissed claims of having collected users' text and call data without their consent. So, when does the company collect such data? In a press note, Facebook argued that user data is collected only from those users who have given permission for the doing same. The company added that the feature could be disabled at any point in time. "You may have seen some recent reports that Facebook has been logging people's call and SMS (text) history without their permission. This is not the case. Your information is securely stored and we do not sell this information to third parties. You are always in control of the information you share with Facebook," the company clarified. ALSO READ: We don't save Android users' data without permission: Facebook 3) Facebook says user data collected only from those who permit: Facebook argued that user data is collected only from those users who have given permission for the doing same. "Call and text history logging is part of an opt-in feature for people using Messenger or Facebook Lite on Android. This helps you find and stay connected with the people you care about, and provides you with a better experience across Facebook.

People have to expressly agree to use this feature," the Facebook press note said, adding, "If, at any time, they no longer wish to use this feature they can turn it off in settings, or here for Facebook Lite users, and all previously shared call and text history shared via that app is deleted. While we receive certain permissions from Android, uploading this information has always been opt-in only."