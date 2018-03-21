Facebook data breach casts a doubtful shadow on WhatsApp Pay

Facebook on Tuesday gave 50 million reasons to doubt the safety of its ongoing experiment in India, The social media giant is caught in the middle of a It allegedly shared data of up to 50 million users with a political data analytics company The data was allegedly used to tilt the results of US elections in favour of Donald Trump. India’s industry experts as well as are voicing their reservations around such company getting access to financial data via WhatsApp. Many believe that these firms should be regulated as well as held accountable.

The (NCPI) had given its consent for the roll-out of WhatsApp BHIM unified payments interface (UPI) beta with limited user base of one million users and low per transaction limit. “Four banks will join the multi-bank model in phases (in the coming weeks) and the full-feature product shall be released after the beta test is successful. The Multi-bank model offers advantages such as transaction load distribution between banks and helps integrate popular apps easily with BHIM UPI,” it said in a statement.