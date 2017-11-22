Facebook launches digital, start-up training hubs to aid small biz in India

on Wednesday introduced its training and start-up training hubs in India aimed at helping small businesses and people grow by giving them the skills they need to compete in today's

said it plans to train more than half a million people in the country by 2020 through these online training hubs, which are being rolled out first in India.

The learning curriculum which is personalised to the individual's needs and available in English and Hindi on mobile, the social network, which is used by 217 million people in India, announced.

"We believe the best way to prepare India for a is by equipping people with the tools, knowledge, and skills they need to succeed," said Ritesh Mehta, Head of Programmes, Facebook, India and South Asia.

To develop the learning curriculum, the social network worked with several organisations, including Vidya, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), DharmaLife and the government's StartupIndia initiative.

The curriculum includes vital skills for skill seekers and tech entrepreneurs, including how to protect their ideas, how to hire, how to go about getting funding, what regulations and legal hurdles they need to consider, how to build an online reputation, and a host of other critical skills.

This could mean teaching a owner how to create an online presence; helping a non-profit reach new communities and potential donors; or it could mean helping a tech entrepreneur turn their product idea into a startup through practical business advice.

said its training hub would provide free social and content marketing training for anyone - from students to business owners - who is looking to develop their knowledge and skills.

According to new research by Morning Consult in partnership with Facebook, small businesses use of translates into new jobs and opportunities for communities across the country.

Since 2011 has invested more than $1 billion to support small businesses globally.

The "Boost Your Business" and "SheMeansBusiness" initiatives have trained more than 60,000 small businesses, including 12,000 women entrepreneurs, in India, said.