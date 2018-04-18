Fresh Expressions of Interest invited for ABG Shipyard under IBC

Fresh bids have been invited for debt-ridden under the law after lenders rejected an earlier resolution plan, according to a public notice.

is undergoing proceedings under the and Bankruptcy Code(IBC, 2016) as per the orders of

Expressions of Interest (EoIs) have been invited from potential bidders for ABG Shipyard, as per the notice.

Resolution Professional Sundaresh Bhat has sought the EoIs under the

The company had yesterday informed BSE that the resolution plan submitted by a bidder was rejected by the lenders.

The last date for submission of applications is April 19 and for submission of resolution plan is April 23, as per the notice.

For corporate bodies, the minimum qualification to participate in the process includes consolidated net worth of Rs 500 crore or more at group level in the preceding financial year and consolidated group turnover of Rs 10 billion for any of the three preceding financial years.

For financial institutions/funds/PE investors, the criteria includes assets under management of Rs 20 billion or more as of the preceding year or committed funds available for investment /deployment in Indian or Indian assets of Rs 10 billion or more as on June 30, 2017.

Besides, applicants with experience in infrastructure, heavy engineering, acquisition and turnaround of the assets, will be considered.

owes about Rs 170 billion to the lenders.

The shipbuilder is among the 12 identified by the Reserve Bank for

Incorporated in 1985, is the flagship company of ABG group with interests in shipping and cement sectors.

It is one of the three private shipyards in India approved by the Indian Navy to build various types of naval vessels and has built several vessels for Indian defence sector.