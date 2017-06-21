Gionee A1 with Virat Kohli signature for Rs 19,999: Here's how to get it

China-based manufacturer Gionee has launched the limited-edition Gionee A1, with Indian cricket star Virat Kohli’s signature inscribed on the back, at Rs 19,999. These smartphones will be available from 12 noon on June 27 exclusively on

On pre-ordering the limited-edition smartphone, which started on June 20, you get complementary Sennheiser headphones.

The selfie-centric is equipped with a 16-megapixel front for clearer and more beautiful selfies and allows you to capture brighter pictures. The is powered by a 4010 mAh that supports ultrafast charging. The device runs the latest 7.0 Nougat, with Gionee’s custom Amigo 4.0 skin on top.

“We have always been committed to reaching out to every Hindustani and empowering them with better selfies and bigger batteries in our world of #Selfiestan. is a powerhouse of energy, style and performance and resonates perfectly with our objective. The signature-edition is inspired by greatness and crafted with perfection, just like Kohli’s masterstrokes,” said R Vohra, country CEO & MD, Gionee