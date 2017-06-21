Gionee A1 with Virat Kohli signature for Rs 19,999: Here's how to get it

China-based smartphone
manufacturer Gionee has launched the limited-edition Gionee A1, with Indian cricket star Virat Kohli’s signature inscribed on the back, at Rs 19,999. These smartphones will be available from 12 noon on June 27 exclusively on Amazon.
On pre-ordering the Gionee A1
limited-edition smartphone, which started on June 20, you get complementary Sennheiser headphones.
The selfie-centric Gionee A1 smartphone
is equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera
for clearer and more beautiful selfies and allows you to capture brighter pictures. The smartphone
is powered by a 4010 mAh battery
that supports ultrafast charging. The device runs the latest Android
7.0 Nougat, with Gionee’s custom Amigo 4.0 skin on top.
“We have always been committed to reaching out to every Hindustani and empowering them with better selfies and bigger batteries in our world of #Selfiestan. Virat Kohli
is a powerhouse of energy, style and performance and resonates perfectly with our objective. The signature-edition Gionee A1
is inspired by greatness and crafted with perfection, just like Kohli’s masterstrokes,” said Arvind
R Vohra, country CEO & MD, Gionee India.
