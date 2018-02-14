JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Nestle India Q4 net jumps 60% to Rs 3.1 bn on higher domestic sales
Business Standard

GMR Infrastructure posts consolidated net loss of Rs 5.66 bn in Q3

GMR Group is a leading global infrastructure conglomerate with interests in the airport, energy, transportation and urban infrastructure

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

GMR Infra
GMR Infra

GMR Infrastructure today reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.65 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 6.43 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17, it said in a BSE filing. Total income from operations declined to Rs 22.95 billion during the quarter under review as against Rs 25.87 billion in the year-ago period. Total expenses declined to Rs 24.87 billion as against Rs 26.23 billion in the corresponding quarter a year ago. GMR Group is a leading global infrastructure conglomerate with interests in the airport, energy, transportation and urban infrastructure. Its portfolio comprises Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi; Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad; Mactan Cebu International airport in partnership with Megawide in the Philippines and the Greenfield Airport at Mopa in Goa. The company has won the rights to develop and operate a greenfield airport at Heraklion, Crete, Greece in partnership with GEK Terna and is also developing smart cities adjacent to Delhi and Hyderabad airports.

First Published: Wed, February 14 2018. 19:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements