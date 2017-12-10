Good times returning for this Kingfisher

United Breweries (UBL), producer of Kingfisher and other popular beer brands, and its shareholders are finally seeing good times again. From the shareholders’ perspective, the recent gains for the stock reverse the declining trend over two years.

In the 12 months to mid-October, for instance, the S&P BSE Sensex was up over 20 per cent, whereas the UBL stock was down nearly three per cent. The weak performance was due to flattish sales and declining profit in recent years. However, since then, the stock has risen about 26 per cent to levels last seen in August 2015, due to ...