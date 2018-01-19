HCL Technologies posts lower-than-expected profit in third-quarter

Technologies Ltd posted a marginal rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but missed estimates, hurt by higher expenses.

Profit attributable to shareholders rose to Rs 20.75 billion ($324.93 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from Rs 20.62 billion a year earlier, the said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 21.57 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Total expenses rose 11 per cent to Rs 104.72 billion in the quarter.

The company maintained its forecast for full-year revenue growth in a range of 10.5 per cent-12.5 per cent in constant currency terms.

($1 = 63.8600 Indian rupees)