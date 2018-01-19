HCL Technologies posts lower-than-expected profit in third-quarter

-
ALSO READHCL Tech terminates JV with Great American Insurance Company NASSCOM, Chinese city to promote investment in IT sector Microsoft tops Thomson Reuters top 100 global tech leaders list Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy AI could help add $957 bn to Indian economy: Accenture
-
HCL Technologies Ltd posted a marginal rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but missed estimates, hurt by higher expenses.
Profit attributable to shareholders rose to Rs 20.75 billion ($324.93 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from Rs 20.62 billion a year earlier, the software services exporter said.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 21.57 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Total expenses rose 11 per cent to Rs 104.72 billion in the quarter.
The company maintained its forecast for full-year revenue growth in a range of 10.5 per cent-12.5 per cent in constant currency terms.
($1 = 63.8600 Indian rupees)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU