Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Larsen arm LTHE inks pact with ICT to build ethanol plants
Business Standard

Hindustan Petroleum Q4 net jumps 31% to Rs 1,819 crore

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs 1,217 core for the quarter

Reuters 

Hindustan Petroleum Q4 net jumps 31% to Rs 1,819 crore

State-run oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd reported a 31 per cent jump in March-quarter net profit on Friday, beating street estimates, as income from operations grew.

Net profit rose to Rs 1,819 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, from Rs 1, 388 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Total income from operations climbed 21.7 per cent to Rs 59,183 crore.



Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs 1,217 core for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

HPCL shares surged 10 per cent after the results.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Hindustan Petroleum Q4 net jumps 31% to Rs 1,819 crore

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs 1,217 core for the quarter

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs 1,217 core for the quarter

State-run oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd reported a 31 per cent jump in March-quarter net profit on Friday, beating street estimates, as income from operations grew.

Net profit rose to Rs 1,819 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, from Rs 1, 388 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Total income from operations climbed 21.7 per cent to Rs 59,183 crore.

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs 1,217 core for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

HPCL shares surged 10 per cent after the results.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Hindustan Petroleum Q4 net jumps 31% to Rs 1,819 crore

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs 1,217 core for the quarter

State-run oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd reported a 31 per cent jump in March-quarter net profit on Friday, beating street estimates, as income from operations grew.

Net profit rose to Rs 1,819 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, from Rs 1, 388 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Total income from operations climbed 21.7 per cent to Rs 59,183 crore.

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs 1,217 core for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

HPCL shares surged 10 per cent after the results.

image
Business Standard
177 22