Hindustan Petroleum Q4 net jumps 31% to Rs 1,819 crore

State-run oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
Net profit rose to Rs 1,819 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, from Rs 1, 388 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Total income from operations climbed 21.7 per cent to Rs 59,183 crore.
Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs 1,217 core for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
