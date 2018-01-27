Hyderabad Metro: DMRC to prepare detailed project report for Phase II

The Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been entrusted with the task of preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase II expansion plan of the rail project. "On the instructions of Chief Minister that Metro Rail Phase II expansion exercise shall start immediately, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparatory work was entrusted to Rail Corporation (DMRC)," the Rail Ltd (HMRL) has said. The experts of have arrived in Hyderabad and held discussions with HMRL MD NVS Reddy and others, it said. "Explaining that financial viability of Metro Phase II is far more challenging than Phase I, he (Reddy) emphasised the need for enhancement of revenues with innovative ideas and cost reduction through out-of-box solutions," the release said. After an extensive inspection of the potential corridors and a brain-storming session on the issue, Reddy advised to suggest Phase II routes on the basis of maximum travel demand, "closing of the gaps" in Phase I and integration with Metro Phase I routes (in the second phase) and also with existing rail and bus systems and connectivity to the airport, the release said. The first leg of the rail project was inaugurated on November 28 last year.

The 30-km long first phase of the project between Miyapur and Nagole has 24 stations.