In a snub to Murthy, Infosys gives Sikka thumbs up; cuts FY18 guidance

co-founder and chairman cleared former CEO of any allegations of governance failure in the acquisition of Panaya that led to his exit and a subsequent board reshuffle. He also retained the growth strategy of software plus services model set by Sikka.

The distraction due to management and board reshuffle also forced India’s second largest software exporter to cut revenue forecast for the year ahead. Interim Managing Director and CEO said would grow revenue by 5.5 per cent to 6.5 percent, down by two percentage points of April's forecast, which he attributed to the weak second half.

Nilekani, who reluctantly returned to in August after Sikka and the board chairman R Seshasayee quit following a showdown of the board with founder N R Narayana Murthy, has stuck with the strategy of its first non founder CEO. The firm will look at accelerating the strategy of software plus services model set by Sikka.

“After careful consideration led by our chairman, the Board reaffirms the previous findings of external investigations that there is no merit to the allegations of wrongdoing,” said in a note.

It said that the full report of the Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher and Control Risks investigation that went into the acquisition of the Israeli technology firm Panaya and the severance pay to former CFO Rajiv Bansal will not be disclosed citing confidentiality. The board led by Seshasayee had maintained that there was no wrongdoing in the deal and making public the report would affect company confidentiality. Murthy had objected to this.

A relieved Seshasayee told Business Standard that “the company deserves to have stability for the sake of its stakeholders. I am happy that the stability is there now.”

The clean chit is also a setback for Murthy, who had accused the board and the company of having failed in governance norms for over a year, which Sikka and Seshasayee had called a distraction. Besides Sikka, the firm also lost over a dozen senior executives in the year or so, hurting business growth.

“I am not surprised with these ( revenue guidance ) numbers because the scenario in Indian IT industry has not changed. They are taking the right step needed at this point of time. Having said so there is a need to improve the transformational (digital) component of the revenue,” said D D Mishra, Research Director, Gartner.

For the July-September quarter, reported 3.2 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 3,726 crore on revenues of Rs 17,567 crore, 1.5 cent higher for the July-September quarter.

Operating margins improved to 21.2 per cent on the back of higher utilisation of employees and shifting more work to offshore locations such as India.

The Bengaluru-based company reported a net profit of Rs 3,606 crore on revenues of Rs 17,310 crore.