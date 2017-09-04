Indian-origin Vasant Narasimhan to head $48 billion pharma giant Novartis

Vasant (Vas) Narasimhan has been named as the global chief executive officer (CEO) of Swiss pharma giant Novartis, making him the first person of Indian origin to hold the post in a large pharma MNC. He has been with since 2005.

Narasimhan, 41, doctor from Harvard Medical School, is a second generation immigrant in the US. His parents moved there from Tamil Nadu in the 1970s.

At present, he holds the post of global head of drug development and chief medical officer at and will assume new post from next February. Before joining he worked at McKinsey & Company.

Narasimhan replaces incumbent Joseph Jiminez who reshaped the pharma company through business swaps and sharpened its focus on new drug development in the wake of patent expiries of top selling drugs Diovan and Gleevec.

According to Bloomberg, Narasimhan is the youngest among new CEOs in a large pharma company. Emma Walmsley (48) took charge as Global CEO of GlaxoSmithKline in April while David Ricks who became CEO of Eli Lilly & Co in January is 50 years old.

“We will continue our legacy of bringing leading innovation to patients around the world. With our recent launches, our strong pipeline, broad capabilities, world-class leadership team and committed people, I am very confident about our future,” Narasimhan said in a statement.

In 2016 notched sales of $48.5 billion and spent $9 billion on research and development globally. Its products are sold in 155 countries including India where it operates through a listed entity. also runs a development center in Hyderabad which supports its global clinical trials. India reported sales of Rs 656 crore in FY 2017.

Subhanu Saxena, who held leadership roles in Cipla and said Narasimhan's appointment reinforces that Novartis' reputation as a science-driven company that is able to bring breakthrough innovations that are accessible to many patients.

Saxena believes that Narasimhan will be able to rejuvenate the pipeline. “ Joe (Joseph Jiminez) has left a more focused legacy for Vas yet there is still to build a leading pipeline and sharpen focus further, " Saxena said.

“The appointment is extremely significant and is indicative of the growing stature of life sciences professionals from India,” said Utkarsh Palnitkar, national head-life science practice of KPMG India.