Infosys likely to name next CEO today

is likely to name its next chief executive officer on Tuesday. Finding a CEO was among the key tasks taken up by co-founder and Chairman when he took charge in August.

Among the probable candidates for the post are and Ashok Vemuri, two former executives who had quit before co-founder N R Narayana Murthy hired Vishal Sikka in 2014. Two people familiar with the development said there was a strong case for Srinivas, group managing director, PCCW Group of Hong Kong, who left as president, global markets, in 2014. U B Pravin Rao, interim MD and CEO, may be moved to his earlier role as chief operating officer. A company spokesperson dismissed it as speculative.

While had tasked executive search firm Egon Zehnder to shortlist CEO candidates, Nilekani had clearly outlined that the firm would also invite former executives for the candidature. With a CEO in place, Nilekani would be able to focus on the strategy and build the governance structure that would look at its implementation.

At the same time, he would be able to focus on philanthropy and invest in start-ups through the venture capital firm he has started. The information technology major will announce its second quarter results on Tuesday.