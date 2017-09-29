Apple iPhone 8 launched, buyers to get 70% of price when selling it back to Jio

Reliance Jio has a big surprise for those interested in buying Apple's in India. Jio will buy back Apple Inc's latest iPhone models from its customers within a year for 70 percent of the retail price of the smartphone, the company announced on Friday.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani said the buyback offer would be available for customers of iPhone8 or Plus through Reliance Digital, Jio.com or the Jio Store.

Under this scheme, users will receive 70 percent of the purchase price of the devices upon using it with a Jio SIM card and returning it after a year. In other ways, this buyback scheme allows iPhone users to get 70 per cent of their money back when they upgrade to next iPhone.The buyback offer is valid for one year.



This partnership between Apple and Jio brings two companies that have revolutionised their respective industries, because we both think customer first," said the Ambani scion.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook addressed people through video messages.

Cook spoke about the partnership with India's newest telco and the customisation that the latest devices from stables of Apple have for India.

"We’ve added new keyboards for India so we now support 11 local languages, and iPhone now takes dictation in Hindi. We’re excited to be building so many new relationships in India, including tens of thousands of developers across the country now writing apps for iOS," the CEO added.









Reliance Jio has also launched a tariff plan especially for The Rs 799 plan provides 90 GB of data per month for postpaid users, over and above the free voice, SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio’s premium applications. The Rs 799 plan is also available for prepaid users with a 28-day validity.

Customers who make the purchase through Citibank credit card are eligible for Rs 10,000 cashback on purchase of the new iPhone on the first day of the sale.







The anniversary edition Apple X will go on sale starting November 3.

Prebooking of iPhone X will start from October 27. The Plus 64GB variant is priced at Rs 73,000 and the Plus 256GB variant is priced at Rs 86,000. The - 64GB variant is priced at Rs 64,000 and 256GB variant is priced at Rs 77,000. The newly launched phones from the stables of Apple will be available for purchase from Friday onwards at a starting price of Rs 64,000.