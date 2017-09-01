IT firms hit H1B hurdle as US acts tough on visas for entry-level workers

As the Donald Trump government backs immigration of more high-skilled workers and programmers, H1B visa applications by entry-level workers face “innumerable” requests for further evidence (RFE) that they will be taking up complex jobs at higher salaries in the US. Law firms have seen a surge in such queries from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for entry-level (Level-I) petitions or jobs. “An RFE from the USCIS is not new. But this time we have received innumerable RFEs, almost for all petitions filed for entry-level jobs with ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?