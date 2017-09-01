IT firms hit H1B hurdle as US acts tough on visas for entry-level workers

As the Donald Trump government backs immigration of more high-skilled workers and programmers, H1B visa applications by entry-level workers face “innumerable” requests for further evidence (RFE) that they will be taking up complex jobs at higher salaries in the US. Law firms have seen a surge in such queries from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for entry-level (Level-I) petitions or jobs. “An RFE from the USCIS is not new. But this time we have received innumerable RFEs, almost for all petitions filed for entry-level jobs with ...