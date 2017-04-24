JSW Holdings Q4 net up 17.7% to Rs 7.16 cr

JSW Holdings, the investment arm of JSW Group, on Monday reported 17.7 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 7.16 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.



The firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 6.08 crore in the year-ago period.



Total of the company also increased to Rs 10.36 crore in the January-March quarter against Rs 8.83 crore during the same period a year ago, it said in a filing.



For the entire year, its net profit jumped 29.45 per cent to Rs 47.38 crore against Rs 36.60 crore in 2015-16.



is a non- financial company (NBFC) that forms the investment arm of Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, with major part of its funds being invested in the group's steel venture

